FFOSTRASOL took another step towards sealing the Division One crown of the Costcutter Ceredigion League when they picked up a point against second placed Llechryd on Saturday.
Played in hot conditions at Cardigan’s 4G, Llechryd took the lead through 16-year-old Osian James in the 65th minutes and looked liked they could close the gap at the top to five points with three games to play but Luke Evans’ 73rd minute equaliser put a spanner in the works.
Ffos went on to have a few chances to win the game but a draw was probably the fair result with both sides evenly matched on the day.
Crymych were in the mood for goals as they beat visitors New Quay 5-0 with five different goalscorers.
Tomos Davies and Ifan Vaughan saw them two goals to the good the break and they continued to put pressure on bottom-of-the-table New Quay in the second half with Joshua Harris, Llifon Howell and Emyr Lewis getting on the scoresheet.
Bargod Rangers were 3-1 winners at St Dogmaels on Friday evening with goals by Lucian Evans, Rhydian Davies and Lewis Jones, 17-year-old Gwylim Rees with the reply.
In Division Two, Pencader ran out 3-0 winners against visitors Aberaeron Reserves thanks to a couple of Bradley Rowland strikes and a Joel Leach own goal.
Alfie Morgan also missed a 38th minute penalty for the home side.
Llechryd Reserves beat Maesglas by the odd goal in five after finding themselves a goal down at the break after Ricky Woods netted an own goal.
Marcus Dean doubled the home side’s tally moments into the second half to suggest that they were good for the win but Llechryd mounted an impressive comeback to take the spoils with goals by Morgan Williett, Woods and Alfie Bellars.
Llandysul Reserves beat Llanon 5-0 in the only Division Three fixture, Dean Jones (2), Harri Wilson, Ifan Mason-Evans and Osian Thomas with the goals in a comfortable run out for the home side.
Results:
Costcutter Ceredigion League Bay Cup: Lampeter Town 1 Dewi Stars 1 (Lampeter won 4-3 on penalties); Llanboidy 1 Llandysul 4; Cardigan Town 5 Newcastle Emlyn 0
Costcutter Ceredigion South Cards Cup: Aberporth 0 Lampeter Town Reserves 1
Dai Dynamo Davies Memorial Cup: Bont 4 Crannog 0.