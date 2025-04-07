LAMPETER Town remain top of the table on goal difference in Division One of the Costcutter Ceredigion Football League with a hard-fought 2-1 win against visitors Felinfach.
The hosts took the bragging rights in the local derby after a frustrating afternoon for Felin, who started on the front foot and got in behind the hosts’ defence a couple of times but failed to convert their half chances.
Still in the ascendency after 20 minutes, a misjudgement on the last line allowed Jason Jones to get in behind and prod the ball past Steffan Williams in goal.
The visitors enjoyed most of the play in the second half and had relatively little to do defensively, but they couldn't find the all-important breakthrough in the opposition box.
A mix of slack finishing, excellent shot-stopping, dogged last-ditch defending and bit of bad luck contrived to keep Felin out.
Scott Davies doubled the home side’s advantage on 78 minutes before Felin finally made the breakthrough five minutes from time, Cameron Miles slamming home a knock down from Rhys Jon James.
But they couldn't find another to draw level as Lampeter bunkered in for a big win to keep Dewi Stars at bay in second place.
A true captain's performance by Rhys Davies inspired the Stars to a 2-1 win at Llanboidy.
It took a cracking goal to beat the Stars defence, with a rock-solid performance limiting the hosts to one shot on target.
A first-half screamer by winger Dafydd Jones gave the lead on 35 minutes, but a hard-fought comeback from the Stars ensured the three points.
A volley from the edge of the area from freshly substituted Steffan Owens in the 60th minute put them back on level terms, with captain Rhys Davies nodding in at the far stick from a perfectly placed Leon Holmes corner 10 minutes later.
St Dogmaels and visitors Cardigan Town had to settle for a share of the points after a six-goal local derby thriller.
The Saints bossed the first half and were three goals to the good at the break through Jason Williams (2) and Luke Jones but Cardigan battled back with three goals in the last 15 minutes.
Emilio Morgan was unlucky to put the ball in the back of his own net to start the recovery with Owen Williams bagging a late brace to take a point.
Goals by Carl Williams and Louis Harding sealed Maesglas’ 2-0 win against visitors Aberporth in the only game played in Division Two.
Division Three champions Tregaron Turfs Reserves suffered a rare defeat, beaten 3-0 by Maesglas Reserves at Penparc who scored through Aaron Hopkins, Kurtis Brook and substitute Osman Babahan.
It finished goalless in the game between Pencader United Reserves and visitors Felinfach 3rds whilst Llanon beat hosts Cardigan Town Reserves 5-2
The home side took an early lead through Alecs Davies but Llanon fired back with a Thomas Schofield hat-trick before the break.
Sion Gittins and Tegid Owen added to their tally before Thomas Pinchbeck reduced the deficit in the closing stages.
Ffostrasol Reserves are through to the next round of the Bay Cup after beating hosts Llandysul 6-5 in a penalty shoot-out.
It was 1-1 at the end of extra time. Owen Jones gave Dysul the lead on 93 minutes with Keane Moore’s strike taking it to penalties.