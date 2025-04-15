LAMPETER Town are one step closer to clinching the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One title following their 1-1 draw against rivals Dewi Stars.
Both sides came out of the derby with great credit with the draw the fair result on the balance of play.
Lampeter created a couple of big early chances, but later regretted their misses when Rupert Geddes fired in to put the Stars ahead on the half hour.
Captain Rhys Finch played a pinpoint ball through to Geddes, who calmly lobbed the advancing custodian.
The woodwork came to the Stars’ rescue before the break but they knew that they had a tough test ahead of them in the second half with Lampeter unbeaten since August.
The second half was full of chances for both teams, with Lampeter keeper Heulyn Jones making an incredible save to tip the ball out for a corner from a Rhodri Morgan shot.
But Lampeter drew level on the hour, skipper Scott Davies with an excellent header following a corner.
Both games in Division Two finished 4-0 with Ffostrasol Reserves cruising to their win against Aberporth thanks to Matthew Wilcox (2), Ryan Moore and Dafydd Nicholls-Evans whilst William Jenkins’ hat-trick and a Jesse Clayton strike earned Llechryd Reserves the points at Llandysul Reserves.
In Division Three, John Rees netted a late winner for Maesglas Reserves against visitors Crannog Reserves. Louis Harding had given the hosts the advantage with a first half brace but Crannog hit back midway through the second stanza with quickfire goals by Joseph Mansfield and Eben Thomas.
A Tomos Rees goal on the hour was enough to see St Dogmaels make progress in the Bay Cup at the expense of visitors Cardigan Town whilst St Dogmaels Reserves booked their place in the semi-finals of the Percy Eldridge Cup with a composed and mature performance to see off Llanboidy 2-0.
After a cagey first half, the Saints broke the deadlock on 80 minutes, Afan Wilson with a composed finish after a clever assist by Jack Thomas before Harry Walker sealed the win moments later.
Goals by Jay Kenney (3), Arwel Jones and Gethin Bennett saw Tregaron Turfs Reserves to a 5-0 win against Crymych Reserves in the South Cards Cup whilst Pencader United beat Llanon 3-1 thanks to Alfie Morgan (2) and Bradley Rowland.