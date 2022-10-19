Ceredigion League leaders Felinfach suffer first defeat
Tomas Fayers opened their account after just two minutes on Saturday with the hosts back on level terms through Osian Kersey 10 minutes later.
Jack Kluge restored Llan’s advantage from the spot midway through the half only for Aled Davies to net another equaliser for Felin.
In Division Two, leaders Aberporth were 2-1 winners at Ffostrasol Reserves thanks to goals by Matthew Storer and Floyd Copeland. Ioan Evans replied for Ffos in between those strikes.
New Quay beat Maesglas 4-1 with Dylan Morgans, Steffan Williams, Oliver Edwards and Glenn Baldwin on the scoresheet. Dylan Karliciuk replied for the visitors who also missed a penalty.
A Harry Holder double gave Aberaeron Reserves a 2-0 win against visitors Crannog Reserves while Lampeter Town beat St Dogmaels Reserves 4-1 thanks to Terry Witts (2), Nick Griffiths, and Rhys Bowden. Kyle Noble replied.
Division Three pacesetters Llechryd Reserves were amongst the goals with an 8-0 demolition of hosts Maesglas Reserves, Morgan Lockton the main man with a four-goal haul.
Llandysul Reserves were beaten 3-2 at home by Bargod Rangers Reserves. Tomos Edwards and Gethin Rees gave the visitors the early initiative with Llan battling back to 2-1 through Matthew Newbold after David Clark had also missed a penalty.
Antonio Valentine strengthened Rangers’ hand on the stroke of half time with Clark making amends for his earlier miss to make it 3-2 on 49 minutes but that was the end of the scoring.
Crymych Reserves beat Felinfach Reserves 2-1 thanks to Dafydd Jenkins and Ifan Elis Vaughan, Phil Petty replying for the visitors.
