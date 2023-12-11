FFOSTRASOL had to settle for a draw after a tough Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One test against Felinfach in challenging conditions on Saturday.
Rhys Jon James gave the visitors a flying start with the opening goal in the second minute.
Cian Edwards equalised on the quarter hour and that’s the way it stayed with both sides struggling to play their usual game in the heavy conditions.
Division Two leaders Newcastle Emlyn inflicted a heavy 9-0 defeat on Aberaeron Reserves.
Llywelyn James was their tormentor in chief with a double hat-trick with back up by Ayrton Morgan, Osian Thomas and Mathew Williams.
Goals by Ryan Moore (2), Harrison Bromley and Carwyn Griffiths gave Ffostrasol Reserves a comfortable 4-0 win at Felinfach Reserves.
In Division Three, Llandysul Reserves fired seven unanswered goals against visitors Maesglas Reserves, scored by Rhys Thomas (3), Liam Wordsell, Dean Jones (2) and Thomas Bowles.
Llanon closed the gap on leaders Lampeter Reserves to one point with a 3-1 win against Cardigan Reserves.
Sion Jones, Dilwyn Harries and Jack Davies put them in charge before 17-year-old Sean Davies netted a late consolation for the visitors.