With only one Costcutter Ceredigion Division One fixture played on Saturday, Llechryd jumped at the opportunity to move level on 36 points with second-placed Felinfach.
And they did it in some style with a 7-2 victory against mid-table visitors Crymych.
The hosts made a strong start with 16-year-old Osian James-Diggle opening their account in the 19th minute.
The youngster doubled their advantage on the half hour and their superiority was underlined when Liam James added a third in the 41st minute.
And there was still time for more drama when they were awarded a penalty in first-half stoppage time, but Joshua Grota’s effort was wayward.
Normal service resumed after the turnaround with Ian Gordon making it 4-0 before substitute Owen Wilton made an impression with a second-half hat-trick.
Crymych had their moments as well after the break and were well worth their goals by McKenzie McDonals (2) and Emyr Lewis.
Newcastle Emlyn were in fine goalscoring form in their Division Two clash, running out 6-1 winners against visitors Ffostrasol Reserves.
The Parc Emlyn hosst, who are targeting a quick return to Division One, got off to a great start as Tony MacDonald broke the deadlock seconds into the game, his eighth goal in five games since returning to Emlyn last month.
Ayrton Morgan then scored his seventh of the season from the spot before 16-year-old Bobi Jones got on the score sheet for the first time in an Emlyn senior shirt.
Jon Seeley who is also in a rich vein of form found the net before half time.
Llew James ha been out since Boxing day but also returned with a bang, causing havoc all over the park to nett Emlyn’s fifth of the game and his 19th goal of the season.
Matty Williams wrapped up the scoring before Ffos mpulled one back through Gwion Hughes.
Goals by Cai Edwards, Aled Davies, David Harrison and Gary Davies secured Crannog Reserves’ 4-1 win against Bargod Rangers Reserves who replied through Tomos Edwards.
• Ffostrasol edged a 3-2 win against visitors Dewi Stars in the League Cup thanks to a Bleddyn Jones brace and an Iwan Jones strike.
The match could have gone either way with the Stars competitive throughout with goals by Ryan Busby and Rupert Geddes.
Felinfach were worthy 3-1 winners in the Dai Dynamo Memorial Cup against Bargod Rangers who took an early lead courtesy of a Rhydian Davies penalty.
After an even opening 45 minutes they turned the screw in the second half and sealed the win with goals by Rhys Williams (2) and Cameron Miles.
Llanboidy also produced an impressive comeback in their cup ties at Llanilar Reserves.
Evan Jones and Morgan Ashton gave the hosts the early advantage but Ifan Jones scored on the stroke of half time to reduce the deficit.
That breakthrough game them the impetus to push forward after the break and they reaped their reward with a couple of Gethin Scourfield strikes, the winner coming from the penalty spot on the hour.