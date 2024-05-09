NEWCASTLE Emlyn have been crowned Costcutter Ceredigion League Division Two champions after results went their way last night.
Despite losing their penultimate league match of the campaign 2-0 at Pencader United the fact that second placed Llandysul also lost, 5-0 at Llechryd Reserves, means that Emlyn can’t be caught after a standout season with only two defeats.
The will have an opportunity to celebrate when they host Llandysul in their final league game of the season on 18 May before taking on Pencader in the South Cards Cup final on 25 May.
Needing three points to finish a credible third in the table, the Kites took the lead through Joe Russetti in the 19th minute and sealed the win with a second half strike by Connor Timms.
Goals by Oliver Morgan, Osian James (2), Ricky Woods and Alfie Bellars saw Llechryd Reserves to a comfortable 5-0 win against Dysul, who had Callum Murphy sent off with 15 minutes to go.