Aberaeron 47 Penclawdd 26
Admiral National League 2 West
Aberaeron maintained their excellent start to the season with a fourth league success to remain unbeaten in the campaign, writes Parry Evans.
The visit of Penclawdd was expected to be another tough test with the sides having been two divisions apart last season but a seven try salvo answered any doubts to ensure they maintain their position near the summit.
It was important to be quick out of the blocks and three converted tries in the opening quarter provided the cushion and relieve any early nerves.
Swift handling paved the way for wing Ifan Davies for a clear path to the line and a series of rolling mauls saw hooker Owain Bonsall adding the second.
Further forward pressure on the visitors line resulted in the third success with centre Geraint Owen evading several tackles to score his first for the club allowing Rhodri Jenkins to add his third conversion.
A rare foray into home territory gave Penclawdd renewed hope and they were rewarded with their first score.
Points were exchanged in the final minutes with Bonsall again benefiting from forward pressure to add his second only for the visitors to register a converted try and renewed hope for the turnaround.
The second half was a more even affair with Aberaeron having to battle harder to gain field positions but they were soon to extend the lead with a jinking run by prop Ryan Williams to reach for the line allowing Jenkins to add the conversion.
Despite missing several forward personnel on the day, the front eight continued to compete well and a break by Bonsall opened up a gap for flanker Wil Stone to further extend the lead, Jenkins again converting.
The visitors never gave up and they again reduced the deficit with a brace of converted tries and a losing bonus point.
Final honours however went to the hosts with Davies making an interception also for his second of the match.
Jenkins added his sixth conversion of the day to complete an efficient team performance and reward for overall effort and dedication . Despite some competition, Man of the Match duly went to Williams for a hard working effort in the tight and loose.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.