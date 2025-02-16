PENCADER United have been crowned Costcutter Ceredigion Division Two champions after picking up a point at Maesglas on Saturday.
The host started brightly and took the lead through Louis Harding on 17 minutes but they suffered a setback when Keiran Harman was sent off before the break after being handed a second caution.
With time running out a Connor Reece Timms corner found Morgan Mably at the near post to score with his head.
The only game played in Division Two also finished in a draw with little to choose between Maesglas and runaway leaders Pencader United.
Dewi Stars returned to the top of the Division One table with a narrow 1-0 win against visitors Newcastle Emlyn.
The hosts were guilty of wasting chances in the first half with Emlyn defending well.
It was a similar story in the second half with the Stars controlling the game and creating numerous clear-cut opportunities, although a goal-line clearance and a couple of brilliant saves from Emlyn goalkeeper Kieran Brook kept it deadlocked until the 75th minute.
Playing with confidence, Rhodri Morgan took his man on, tapped the ball between the defender’s legs and found Ryan Busby in the box who fired home the winner.
An admirable performance in tough conditions was needed, playing against an Emlyn side who put in a real shift and also had a strong shout for a penalty waved away that could have changed the outcome.
It was honour even at 2-2 in the other match played between Crymych and Cardigan Town.
Visitors Cardigan took an early lead through Aidan Williams before Rhodri George equalised midway through the half.
The game swung Cardigan’s way again when Guto Edwards scored an own goal on the stroke of half time and that’s the way it stayed until the 90th minute when Sion Vaughan netted to take a share of the spoils and take his side up to fourth in the table.
In Division Three, Llanon closed the gap on leaders Tregaron Turfs Reserves to eight points with a game in hand following their comfortable 5-1 win at Felinfach Thirds with five different goalscorers, namely Tom Schofield, Charlie Wakley, Tim Brook, Tegid Owen and Dilwyn Harries. Ceulan Davies replied for the hosts.
There were plenty of goals in the League Bay Cup with St Dogmaels running out 7-1 winners at Aberaeron.
The travelling Saints were made to work for it by a tenacious home side.
Adam Williams opened the scoring before Jason Williams raced to a quick hat-trick with his second goal being a powerful finish from a difficult angle.
At 4-0 up St Dogmaels started the second half with a goal from Elliott Wigley but then Aberaeron replied through Simon Bray.
The Williams brothers then made the game safe with a fourth for Jason with Lewis also on the scoresheet.
Goals by Ross Diamond (2),Glenn Baldwin, and Jac Crompton (2) sealed New Quay’s 5-1 win against Bargod Rangers, Kian Roberts replying for the hosts.
LLechryd are through to the next round of the Dai Dynamo Davies Memorial Cup after a tense penalty shoot-out against visitors Felinfach.
It was 4-4 at the end a compelling cup tie with Gwion Howell (2), William Evans and Hari Thomas scoring for the home side and Cameron Miles (3) and Rhys Williams replying for Felinfach.