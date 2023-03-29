FFOSTRASOL took another step towards the Division One title with a 5-0 win at Bargod Rangers.
Dion Phillips put them in the driving seat with a hat-trick before the hour with substitute Owain Patterson and Dafydd Phillips completing the rout.
Dewi Stars continued their recent good run with a valuable point at the King George V playing fields as they fought back from a two-goal deficit and almost clinched the winner in the dying moments.
A month ago they were firmly rooted at the bottom of the league, but recent results have seen them climbing up the table with a far better chance of survival.
Cardigan dominated most of the half and were rewarded with goals by Iwan James, who pounced on a defensive error on 25, and Jordan Griffiths with an excellent free kick giving 18-year-old Ifan Morgan in the Stars goal no chance.
The match was turned on its head in first half added time. A Rhodri Morgan piledriver from the edge of the box was goalbound when the unfortunate Kallum Thomas collided with a team mate and handled as he fell.
After lengthy treatment to a facial injury, he was shown a red card, and Stars captain Steffan Owens stepped up to convert his fourth penalty in three games giving Iestyn Evans no chance.
After being outplayed up till then, this spurred the Stars on, and against 10 men it was the visitors who dominated most of the second half.
On the hour, the hard working Rupert Geddes got his reward when he fought to win a loose ball, created space for himself and struck an unstoppable shot beyond Evans to equalise.
The Stars almost clinched a dramatic victory at the death-Nathan Driver’s goal bound effort beat Evans in the goal, but his shot was miraculously cleared off the line.
In Division Three, goals by Owain Richards (3), Rhodri George and John Griffiths gave Crymych a comfortable 5-0 win against visitors Cardigan Town Reserves.
Leaders Felinfach Reserves won 4-2 at Llandysul Reserves thanks to Mitchell Fox (penalty), Josh Davies (2) and Owen Rowcliffe. Elis Wilson and Eric Buck hit back for the hosts.