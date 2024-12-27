DEWI Stars have stolen a march at the top of the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One table with a big win against Boxing Day visitors Felinfach.
The hard-fought 2-1 victory made it 12 wins on the bounce for the Stars to move five points clear of second placed Llechryd with Felinfach now only able to move within three points of the leaders should they pick up maximum points from their four games in hand.
Ryan Busby set them on their way with a curler into the top corner after three minutes.
Felinfach battled back and were rewarded with an equaliser 10 minutes before the break when Ben McEvoy drilled an effort past home keeper Ifan Morgan.
But the home side regained the initiative five minutes later when Busby bagged his brace with a glancing header over visiting keeper Steffan Williams.
A stoppage time equaliser by Gruffudd Thomas for Crannog frustrated Llechryd who had to settle for a point after an eight-goal thriller.
It could have been worse for the second placed club after hosts Crannog race into a three-goal lead inside 13 minutes through Thomas, Samuel Dutnell and George Colven.
Williams Evans and Hari Thomas clawed the visitors back into the game before the break and they nudged ahead when Thomas completed his hat-trick before the hour.
They were reduced to 10 men when keeper Dawid Rutkowski was red carded on 68 minutes and were dealt a double blow when they conceded a fourth in stoppage time.
Goals by Dafydd Jenkins and Ross McDonald sealed a comeback win for Crymych against visitors Llanboidy who had taken an early lead through Frazer Wyatt whilst it was honours even at in the game between Llandysul and visitors Lampeter Town, the hosts equalising through Bartosz Kasperski after handing Town the lead through an Ifan Llewellyn own goal.
New Quay were also aided by a couple of own goals by Leon Morgan and Reece Prowse to set them on their way to a 4-2 win at Newcastle Emlyn.
Peter Almond replied for the hosts but the Mackerel Men responded with Glen Baldwin and Ross Diamond taking them to 4-1.
Kieren Brook reduced the deficit in the closing stages.