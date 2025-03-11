TREGARON Turfs Reserves secured the Ceredigion League Division 3 title with one game still to play, in their first season since joining from the Aberystwyth League, defeating Crymych Reserves 2-0 on the weekend.
With just a point needed to seal the league crown, the Turfs faced Crymych in an encounter that showcased their quality and resilience.
The match started with the Turfs creating several opportunities in the opening 20 minutes, but they were unable to convert any of their chances.
However, the breakthrough came in the 30th minute when Jay Kenney, the league's top scorer, calmly finished to put the Turfs in front.
Crymych tried to respond in the second half and enjoyed some possession, but they struggled to create any clear-cut chances against the disciplined Turfs defense.
Youngster Wil Evans had a goal ruled out for offside, but the Turfs sealed the win in the 80th minute when veteran Paul Otway, a regular for Wales’ Over-60s team, powered home a header from a corner to make it 2-0.
The victory confirmed the Turfs as league champions.
Manager Caradog Daniel shared his pride in the team’s achievement, saying: "I'm so happy for these lads.
“We've got a great mixture of old boys and youngsters, and at the start of the season,
“Alun (co-manager) and I asked for full commitment to training and games, and we've had that.
“They deserve this league title and I’m looking forward to next season in Division 2."
With the league title in the bag, the Turfs will be looking to add to their success, with three cup quarter-finals still to play.
Their impressive form this season has them well-positioned to push for further silverware as they continue their rise in the Ceredigion League.