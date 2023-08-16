RHYS Williams fired in a hat-trick for Felinfach as they ran out 4-0 winners at Dewi Stars as the Costcutter Ceredigion League season kicked off last night.
All his goals came in the first half and included an added time penalty with Owain Evans netting a late fourth goal to add to the home side's misery after Owen Davies was given his marching orders for a second caution on 72 minutes.
Five other Division One games were played on Tuesday evening with Ffostrasol beating visitors Lampeter Town 3-0 thanks to Carwyn Morgan (2) and substitute Cian Edwards.
Cardigan Town were also big winners, firing six unanswered goals at neighbours St Dogmael, Llion Williams (2), Liam Doherty (2), Jordan Griffiths, and Lewis Williams the goalscorers.
Frazer Wyatt's last-minute penalty gave Llanboidy a point at Crymych, who had taken the lead through Ross McDonald on the stroke of half time
Huw Reed and Michael Glover were among the goals as Crannog to seal a 3-2 win against visitors New Quay who led 2-1 at one point through WIll Davies and Steffan Williams.
The hosts finished with 10 men after Jordan Owens received a second booking.
Llechryd beat Bargod Rangers 3-1 thanks to Ewan Jones, Cory Leonard-Davies and Joshua Grota from the penalty spot.
Visitors Rangers replied with a debut goal by Lewis Jones.