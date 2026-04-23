ST Dogmaels Reserves kept up the pressure on Costcutter Ceredigion League Division Three leaders Dewi Stars with a commanding 7-1 victory over Cardigan Town Reserves on Wednesday evening.
Knowing that the Stars had extended their lead at the top to four points with a 1-0 win away at Felinfach 3rds the previous night, the Saints wasted no time in piling on the pressure at the Teifi Leisure Centre.
A dominant first-half display saw them race into a commanding lead, with Oliver Mitchell scoring twice and 16-year-olds Jack Skeels, who grabbed a hat-trick, and Evan Lewis all finding the net.
Cardigan pulled a goal back on 70 minutes through Evan Davies, but Llandoch had the final word. Substitute Tyler Jones added a seventh in the closing stages to complete a comprehensive win.
Dewi Stars, meanwhile, secured an important three points on the road with a hard-earned 1-0 victory at Felinfach on Tuesday evening.
The Stars enjoyed the better of the chances in the first half but were unable to find a breakthrough. Iwan Davies came closest to opening the scoring, his effort striking the post, and despite creating plenty of opportunities, the match remained goalless at the interval.
Frustration grew in the second half as the Llanddewi men continued to probe and press for an opener, dominating possession but struggling to convert their chances.
Persistence eventually paid off after 70 minutes when a goalmouth scramble saw Oscar Evans react quickest to prod the ball over the line and make it 1-0.
Felinfach pushed hard for an equaliser in the closing stages, but the Stars’ defence stood firm to grind out a vital victory.
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