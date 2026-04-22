IT’S been a busy period for Sarn Helen Running Club.
The ABP Newport Festival of Running is always an attraction and this year there was Sarn Helen representation in all three distances, 10K, half and full marathon.
In the 10K, Ollie George claimed a new PB in 33:44, Kevin Jones, 41:43; Peter Davies, 44:23; Lou Summers, 46:36; Simon Reed, 46:47 PB; Paul Davies, 54:18 PB; Jamie Puetz, 58:40 PB and Colin Hughes, 1:02:39.
Husband and wife Rhodri and Nicola Williams ran the half marathon together in a time of 1:41:36.
Emma Richards and Heiddwen Tomos competed in the marathon. Emma finished in 5:05:51 and Heiddwen 5:36:51. Nathan de Pablo, 4:12:21 and Sarah Puetz, 4:36:43.
The Adidas Manchester Marathon is known for its famous flat route and incredible atmosphere. Michael Davies had the honour of wearing the red vest of Wales, competing in the International Masters Competition.
He finished in 2:55:44, his second fastest time having achieved his fastest over 10 years ago. He was 9th in the M55 International Category and 16th M55 overall.
Simon Hall had an equally superb race to finish in 2:53:44.
Three Sarn Helen ladies travelled to North Wales to compete in The North Wales SSSART Trawsfynydd Multi Terrain eight-miler.
The route took runners around Trawsfynydd Lake, a mostly fast, flat course with one challenging hill. All funds go to support the work of The South Snowdonia Search & Rescue Team.
Layla Omar-Davies had a stunning race to finish 3rd female overall and 2nd in her age group in 1:01:34.
Not too far behind was Nia Rees who had a great run to finish 3rd in her age group in 1:03:16 and how amazing to be able to report on Dawn Kenwright, one of the club’s stalwarts, who ran an exceptional race to finish 2nd in the Vet 70’s category in 1:28:24.
Wyn Thomas went on a road trip to Bristol to compete in the Frenchay 10K, a scenic route through Oldbury Court, Snuff Mills and Frenchay Village, one of the oldest 10K races in the UK. Waiting eagerly for daddy to cross the line was Wyn’s baby daughter Lleucu and he did her proud by finishing in 41:39.
Paul Gough was at the start line of The Spring Forward 2026, Cycling Sportive 100K road event in Staffordshire, starting at Hanbury, riders were exposed to scenic rolling hills and quiet country lanes.
Taking on an even longer cycling distance was Michael Tarling who took on The Paris to Roubaix Challenge. Covering 259kms or 91 miles the event started in Compiegne and ended on the famous velodrome in Roubaix. Michael rode amazingly to finish in 4:49:30 and was 1hr 2 minutes faster than his 2025 time.
Michael’s son Josh rides for the Ineos Grenadiers Cycling Team and he competed in the same competitive event against the best cyclists in the world.
Matt Cole competed in The Amman Valley Sprint Triathlon with a 15:42 minute 400m swim, 30:08 16K bike ride finishing with a 29:33 5K run with his overall time gaining him a new PB. Elin Jones also had a PB with times of 7:29, 32:41 and 26:01.
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