THE third edition of the She Ultra charity event took place on Saturday, 11 April, this is the world’s largest all female ultra marathon event.
The She Ultra is all about creating a fun and supportive environment whilst making a difference in the journey against cancer with it’s motto being ‘ No Cut Offs Only Smiles’.
Starting on the beach at Abersoch and finishing in The Maes at Pwllheli was the challenge for four Sarn Helen runners, all having their own individual reasons for taking part.
The weather on the day was not the kindest but this did not deter them, Shelley Enders 7:08:36, Eirlys Evans 7:34:24, Nicola Davies 12:47:43 and Pamela Carter 12:47:44.
From running 800 and 1,500 meters speed events on the track, Dylan Davies took on his longest race by far when he competed in the Vale Coastal Trail 50K Race.
The course takes on the entire Vale of Glamorgan Coastal Path, starting at Penarth Pier and finishing at Ogmore By Sea village hall.
On his journey Dylan ran along 14 miles of the spectacular Glamorgan Heritage Coast with its dramatic cliffs, stunning rock formations, secluded coves and rolling countryside passing 19 different beaches before having to climb the dreaded Hill of Doom just before the finish line.
Dylan had a spectacular race to finish 8th overall and 1st M45 in 4:39:10.
Simon Reed, Rory Fairhurst and Kevin Jones took to the starting line at the Gorseinon 10K.
Starting and finishing at Penyrheol Leisure Centre, the race was ran on closed roads with a mix of town roads and paved scenic routes.
All three posted great times, Kevin 41:55, Rory 42:20 and Simon 48:10.
Paul Gough and Teifion Davies competed in the Dyfi Dash Triathlon ably organised by Cerist Triathlon Club Machynlleth.
The race comprised of a 400m pool swim followed by a 19K bike ride on an out and back course to the village of Cemmaes Road with the 6K run running through the town on cycle paths and scenic back roads with a couple of cheeky hills thrown into the mix.
Teifion Davies just back from injury had a great race in 1:13:05 whilst Paul Gough finished in 1:25:56.
The Ogwen Skyline 25K was the perfect challenge for Dylan Lewis.
The route takes in the most spectacular views in Eryri’s Ogwen Valley including epic trails and technical terrain, a truly mountainous race.
Starting and finishing at Plas Y Brenin the race started with a few flat and fast miles along the Eryri Slate Trail before heading off on the technical mountain stages with a fast downhill finish.
Dylan as usual had an amazing race to finish 5th overall in 2:46:38.
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