THE race for the MMP Central Wales South title is going right down to the wire after frontrunners Ffostrasol and Lampeter Town both secured vital victories on Saturday.
League leaders Ffostrasol, who currently hold a slender one-point advantage at the summit, edged past a strong Rhayader Town side 3-2, a result that leaves them knowing victory in their final game will secure the championship. Ffos will be crowned champions if they can beat Llanilar away from home in their last match on Saturday.
The visitors made a bright start and took the lead after 19 minutes through Thomas Price, but Ffostrasol quickly responded and turned the game around with goals from Iolo Thomas and Dafydd Phillips.
Rhayader were not to be denied and drew level on the stroke of half-time when Ollie Leadbetter found the net, sending the teams in level at the break. Ffostrasol, who were forced to dig deep during a tense second half, eventually sealed the win when Keane Moore struck on 77 minutes.
Lampeter Town enjoyed a more comfortable afternoon as they ran out 6-2 winners at home against Machynlleth to keep the pressure on the leaders.
Lampeter, who host Llanidloes Town in their final outing, made a positive start and took an early lead through Hari Jones. Machynlleth responded well and were rewarded with an equaliser when Louis Roberts struck at the quarter-hour mark.
Rhodri Morgan restored Lampeter’s advantage on 19 minutes and the hosts held that lead going into the half-time interval.
Daniel Evans turned the ball into his own net on the hour mark to restore parity once again for Machynlleth, but Morgan then came to Lampeter’s rescue. He completed his hat-trick with a quickfire brace to swing the momentum back in the hosts’ favour before substitute Rhys Davies and Jason Jones added late goals to seal all three points.
Elsewhere, goals from Huw Mainwaring and Oliver Thomas earned Kerry Reserves a 2-0 victory against visitors Aberystwyth Town Development.
Final fixtures:
Saturday, 25 April: Lampeter Town v Llanidloes Town; Bont v Rhayader Town; Kerry Reserves v Machynlleth; Caersws Development v Bow Street Reserves; Tregaron Turfs v Aberystwyth Town Development.
Friday, 1 May: Caersws Development v Tregaron Turfs Reserves.
Saturday, 2 May: Kerry Reserves v Llanilar; Rhayader Town v Bont.
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