LLECHRYD Reserves closed the gap on Costcutter Ceredigion Division Two leaders to a point when they beat Felinfach Reserves 5-1 on Saturday.
The hosts fielded a strong side with everyone playing well and some new faces getting on the scoresheet.
And with early pacesetters Pencader United, who boast a 100% record in their five outings, having no league fixture Llechryd took full advantage to apply some pressure at the top.
The home side shaded the opening 45 minutes and took a slender 2-1 lead into the break.
Lewis Bansal set them on their way with his first goal of the campaign after four minutes but the visitors’ response was impressive as Jacque Beauchamp equalised moments later.
Brooklyn Williams restored Llechryd’s advantage midway through the half, the 18-year-old beating Felinfach keeper Keith Jones after good work by Jamie Jones.
That’s the way it stayed until half time but the hosts shifted through the gears after the turnaround to run out convincing winners.
Floyd Copeland and substitute Codie Morgan moved them along nicely with goals after 52 and 55 minutes and Williams Thomas capped a fine afternoon’s work by the team with their fifth just after the hour mark.
Lampeter Town Reserves also packed their shooting boots as the hosted Aberaeron at North Road with a 4-0 win to pick up their first three points of the campaign.
Mark Rivers’ 33rd minute strike was all that separated the two teams at the break and he doubled their tally with his second goal of the afternoon on the hour.
Rhys Bowden made it 3-0 five minutes later and it was all over when Huw Thomas netted number four with 20 minutes to go.
It was honours even at 2-2 in the other game played as Ffostrasol Reserves fought back to take a share of the spoils at Aberporth.
The hosts led 2-0 at the break through 16-year-old Trystan Owens and Matthew Smith.
They still enjoyed their two-goal advantage as the game entered the final 20 minutes but the visitors finished strongly with a couple of goals by Harrison Bromley to nick a point.
St Dogmaels Reserves beat hosts Maesglas Reserves by the odd goal in five in the only game played in Division Three courtesy of goals by Kyle Noble, Calan Donnelly and Harry Walker. Krisna Rockley and Jonathan Kinsella replied for the hosts.