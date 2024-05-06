NEWCASTLE Emlyn booked their place in the final of SOUTH CARDS CUP but were given one of their toughest tests of the season against Ffostrasol Reserves.
Carwyn Griffiths gave the hosts an early lead but Emlyn were back on level terms moments later when Jon Seeley scored his 15th goal of the season with a fantastic volley.
Ffos regained the lead through Mathew Rollins on the quarter hour mark and were unlucky not to go further ahead.
However just before half time Emlyn equalised through Dorian Davies and then took a 3-2 lead into the break when Ayrton Morgan tucked home from outside the box.
The next goal would be crucial to the result of the game, and despite Ffos' resilience, Emlyn went 4-2 ahead thanks to a great finish from Carwyn 'Yonk' Thomas who rolled back the years with a great volley from a fantastic ball into the box by Dorian Davies.
Safe to say Emlyn were glad when the final whistle went to secure their place into the final, but a massive credit must go to Ffos who fielded several youngsters.
Bargod Rangers notched their biggest result of the season in the first division of the COSTCUTTER CEREDIGION LEAGUE with goals galore at New Quay.
Rhydian Davies led the way with a hat-trick for the Parc Puw boys supported by Steff Thomas, captain Mathew Evans, Lewis Jones and man of the match Lucian Evans.
Keeper Tom Jones produced two top saves for another clean sheet as Rangers run of form continued.
Llanboidy performed heroics to seal a point at Crannog after an entertaining encounter which ended 2-2.
The visitors only had 11 players but they looked like they were on to a winner until Gary Davies rescued a point for the hosts in the 77th minute.
Rhys Davies gave Crannog the lead on 47 minutes from the penalty spot but Llan hit back through Luke Brisco and Peter Davies.
Cardigan Town Reserves sealed a comfortable 4-0 win against visitors Pencader United Reserves in division three.
Callum Davies bagged a brace to put them two goals to the good by the hour.
They continued to press and added a third on 78 minutes before Brooklyn Williams put the icing on the cake in the closing stages.
Lampeter Town Reserves hit double figures at Llanboidy Reserves in the PERCY ELDRIDGE CUP.
Trystan Potter and Gethin Edwards (2) gave them a three-goal buffer at the break but they really got going in the second half.
Potter and Edwards went on to complete their hat-tricks with Leighton Rees, Luca Assaf, Osian Williams, Daniel Morgans and even goalkeeper Jason Davies getting in on the goalscoring act.