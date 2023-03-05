CRYMYCH closed the gap on Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One leaders Ffostrasol to four points with a hard-fought 1-0 win against mid-table Felinfach.
Danny Williams netted the only goal of the game – his fifth of the campaign – on the quarter hour mark in a contest where both team struggled to create clear-cut scoring opportunities.
Llechryd’s title hopes faded after they were beaten by the odd goal in five against Bargod Rangers at Castle Maelgwyn.
The hosts took the lead twice only to be pegged back on both occasions before substitute Alex Matthews fired past home keeper Tyler Pickering for the last-minute winner.
Sam Hall gave Llechryd the lead on 36 minutes, and they held on until Matthews equalised midway through the second half.
Joshua Grota restored the hosts’ advantage on 73 minutes but Rangers its back with an Oliver Evans penalty five minutes later.
It was the same scoreline as home side St Dogmaels were beaten by Crannog for only their fifth win of the campaign.
It was honours even at the break with goals by Adam Wiliams and Gary Davies for the visitors.
Wiliams bagged his brace on 70 minutes but Crannog finished strongly with goals by Dafydd Owens and Samuel Dutnell to take the spoils.
Cardigan Town and visitors Llanboidy played out an entertaining 2-2 draw.
Llan were in cruise control at 2-0 at the break after goals by Nickolas Jones and Adam Moore but Town weren’t finished.
Iwan James gave them a lifeline on 70 minutes before John Lumb fired them level in the closing stages.
In Division Two, Lampeter Town closed the gap on leaders New Quay with a 3-1 win at Aberaeron Reserves with goals by Robert Slawkowski, Scott Davies and Jason Jones.
Dafydd Roberts equalised for Aeron on 40 minutes after the visitors had been reduced to 10 men following Carwyn Gregson’s red card.
Pencader made light work of Aberporth’s visit, running out 8-0 winners which included a Bradley Rowland hat-trick.
Felinfach Reserves moved to within two points of Division Three leaders Llechryd Reserves with a 3-0 win at Cardigan Town Reserves.
All the goals came in the second half, substitute Keith Jones setting the ball rolling on the hour.
Mitchell Fox doubled their advantage from the penalty spot 10 minutes later and the points were in the bag when Jacque Beauchamp added a third with 10 to go. Cardigan finished with 10 men, Nathan Pitkin red carded on 80 minutes.
Goals by Luke Digby, Antonio Valentine and a Deiniol Sion own goal gave Bargod Rangers Reserves a 3-2 win against Maesglas Reserves, Wil Williams (2) replying for the visitors.
A brace in the last 15 minutes by Ashley Herbert sealed Llanboidy Reserves’ 3-2 win against visitors Crymych Reserves. Ashton Arnold had given the hosts the lead before Gareth Davies and Owain Richards hit back to give the visitors the lead at the break.