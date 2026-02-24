NEWCASTLE Emlyn are through to the Costcutter Ceredigion League Cup final for the first time in eight years after a commanding 6–0 victory over Pencader United on Sunday.
It was a one‑sided contest, so much so that some spectators suggested Emlyn should be competing at a higher level than their current league.
Switched to Parc Puw, Drefach Felindre, Emlyn opened the scoring on the quarter hour when Will Williams’ strike deflected off Joe Rusetti for an own goal.
Emlyn keeper Kieran Brook then pulled off an outstanding save to deny Pencader before Williams then added his own name to the scoresheet moments later, finishing from close range past keeper Chris Stevens.
Their dominance continued, and on the stroke of half‑time Peter Almond headed in a corner delivered by man‑of‑the‑match Sam Brook.
The same pair combined again early in the second half, this time from another well‑worked corner routine, before John Seeley made it 5–0 on 65 minutes following excellent play by Josh Bennett.
Brook rounded off a superb team performance with a 25‑yard rocket in the closing stages.
Manager Gareth Winston was understandably delighted: “I’d like to thank Pencader for a tough game — it was by no means easy despite the scoreline.
We played some good football, which was great to watch.
We owe it to the club and chairman to make this season a success, and the lads are doing just that.”
Emlyn will face either Llechryd or St Dogmaels in the final, with their semi‑final now scheduled for Tuesday, 3 March at Lampeter (7pm).
Elsewhere, St Dogmaels and Bargod Rangers made progress in the Costcutter Ceredigion League South Cards Cup.
Bargod secured a 1–0 win over Ffostrasol Reserves at Troedyrhiw Park thanks to a first‑half strike from Jac Griffiths. Reduced to 10 men early in the second half when Crwys Daniel was sent off, they defended superbly to protect their lead.
St Dogmaels Reserves edged Felinfach Reserves 3–2 in an entertaining tie at Teifi Leisure Centre.
The Saints started brightly but failed to convert early chances, and Felin punished them when Dion Lloyd finished well from a tight angle on the right.
St Dogmaels kept their composure and levelled through 16‑year‑old Jack Skeels on the half hour.
Jason Williams then put the Saints ahead for the first time just after the hour mark on his first appearance of the season.
Felin suffered another setback when keeper Jamie Davies was sent off for handling outside the box, yet they still found an equaliser through prolific striker Krzysztof Dolniak after capitalising on a defensive error.
With extra time looming, St Dogmaels found a late winner — Williams striking again to send his side into the next round.
