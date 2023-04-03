Ceredigion Schools Football Association Girls Under 15s team are through to the semi finals after beating Carmarthenshire Schools 3-1 at Richmond Park on Saturday.
Ceredigion started strongly with a brilliant strike from Lili Moralee Hughes putting them into the lead after just five minutes.
Both teams were battling hard and creating many chances, but the first half ended 1-0.
Carmarthenshire were handed a glorious opportunity to get back on level terms when they were awarded two penalties within the space of a few minutes.
They missed the target with their first attempt, and Anniemay James superbly saved the second keeping Ceredigion ahead.
Carmarthenshire did pull one back with five minutes remaining.
A sweetly-struck free kick from 30 yards out was saved by Anniemay James but the ball rebounded to the Carmarthenshire’ striker who finished well.
But Ceredigion had the final say, Lleucu Mathias with a decisive strike with one minute left on the clock to secure a well-earned win.