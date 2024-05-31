CHRIS Church has been appointed Aberystwyth Town Women’s first team manager ahead of the 2024/25 Genero Adran Premier campaign.
Church led Swansea City to a second place finish, having been in charge on an interim basis last season, whilst also leading the Swans to the Genero Adran Trophy final.
He also led Swansea to the league title in the 2021/22 season. Craig Bowles also joins the club as Church’s assistant manager, with Kelly Thomas and Josh Jones staying on in the management team. Church said: “I’m really excited. It’s a fresh start, it matches my ambition. I wouldn’t come here if I didn’t think I could make a difference and that’s my plan, to make a difference and take the club on to the next stages.
“This season is about pushing that top four to top three, get to a cup final, the sky’s the limit.
“That’s where I want to take this club, as far as possible, and see if we can win some trophies on the way.” Church faced Aber whilst in charge of Swansea last season, including the final game of the season at Park Avenue, when a strong performance from the Seasiders ensured they kept a clean sheet against the Swans.
Having faced them on several occasions, Church knows the strengths of the team he’s coming into. “It’s such a hard-working team, and that starts from when Gav (Allen) was here,” he explained.
“He installed a lot of discipline and confidence in that team, and you can see that within in their performances and it was always a difficult place to come, and always a difficult team to face when you are at home.
“I know a lot in terms of the players of Aber from a distance, but now it’s a good chance to meet and understand them on a personal level and work with them to add my style.”
Chair of the Women’s Committee, Mair Pugh-Jones, said on Church’s appointment: “We’re really happy to have Chris on board. His experience in the women’s game in Wales is incomparable. We’re looking forward to the season and the positive impact Chris and his team will bring.”