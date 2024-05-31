He also led Swansea to the league title in the 2021/22 season. Craig Bowles also joins the club as Church’s assistant manager, with Kelly Thomas and Josh Jones staying on in the management team. Church said: “I’m really excited. It’s a fresh start, it matches my ambition. I wouldn’t come here if I didn’t think I could make a difference and that’s my plan, to make a difference and take the club on to the next stages.