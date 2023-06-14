Bala Town Football Club have confirmed that captain Chris Venables has departed the Club, and has joined fellow Cymru Premier side Penybont.
Chris Venables departs Maes Tegid following seven successful seasons at the club, winning two domestic cup trophies, and almost scoring a goal every other game for the Lakesiders.
Venables joined in July of 2016 and would go on to cement his place in Bala Town history during his tenure.
The midfielder played in five European campaigns during his time with the Lakesiders, without forgetting his all important goal in the 2020-21 edition of the Europa League, as his solitary goal against Maltese side Valletta secured a spot for Bala Town in the Second Qualifying Round of the Europa League for the very first time in the Club's history.
Venables would then captain the side in the Second Qualifying Round against European Giants in Standard Liege of Belgium, where a determined Venables pushed the team to compete with the Belgians, but would come just short in a 2-0 defeat.
The 37 year old was also a driving force in the Bala side who lifted the prestigious JD Welsh Cup trophy in 2017, as his superb assist in the 85th minute for Kieran Smith would seal a 2-1 win at Nantporth Stadium in Bangor.
In his final season for the Town, he captained the side to Nathaniel MG Cup glory for the first time in their history, as a penalty shootout win against Connah's Quay Nomads at Cefn Druids' The Rock Stadium; meant even more history making for Venables as captain of the club.
During his seven seasons at Maes Tegid, Captain Fantastic made 232 appearances in all competitions along with a stunning 117 goals, including two goals in European competition. Venables also collected two Golden Boot awards in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons with 22 and 24 goals respectively.
Chief Executive Nigel Aykroyd said: "Bala Town are most grateful to Chris Venables for his 7 years of dedicated, committed and successful service to the club. We wish him the very best of luck as he seeks pastures new."
Following the announcement of his move to Penybont, Venables posted the following on his social media platforms: "Nothing lasts forever….but the memories will. Thank you to everyone at Bala Town for an amazing 7 seasons, proud to have represented the club and honoured to have been captain. friends for life. Cheers"
Everyone at Bala Town Football Club would like to thank Chris for his enormous contributions to the Club during his time here, and we wish him all the very best in his next move!