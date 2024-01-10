CAERNARFON Town's Zack Clarke has been recalled by Chester City after a very impressive stint on loan at the Oval.
The youngster hooked up with the Canaries during the summer and made a vital contribution to the Cofis' season with eight goals in the first half of the campaign.
Caernarfon posted: "It has been a pleasure having Zack at the Oval and we wish to thank him for his commitment and endeavours whilst with us. We wish Zack the very best of luck in the future."
The 20-year-old attacker is a doubt for Saturday’s game against Gloucester City after sustaining a minor ankle injury in his final match for Caernarfon on New Year’s Eve.