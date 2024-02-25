PENRHYNCOCH are through to the semi finals of the FAW Amateur Trophy after an impressive 4-1 win on their travels to Seven Sisters Onllwyn on Saturday.
The Roosters are the only Ardal Northern team left in the competition and will take on Caerphilly-based Trethomas Bluebirds in the semi final.
Cefn Cribwr, who beat Llanuwchllyn in the quarter final, take on Newport City in the other last-four clash.
Gari Lewis’ charges were bright from the start and made a deserved breakthrough on 20 minutes when Cameron Allen netted his fifth goal for the club since making the move from Carmarthen Town a few weeks ago.
The young forward said at the start of the month that he was eager to score some goals for the club in their bid for promotion back to the JD Cymru North. A chance to make the showpiece final of the Amateur Trophy will also be welcomed.
The visitors created a number of chances in the first half but had to wait until the 43rd minute for further reward when Dan Owen doubled their tally at Welfare Park.
Evan Williams reduced the deficit when he steered the ball past Pen keeper Leigh Jenkins in the 50th minute but the Roosters rallied with Owen bagging his brace moments later.
Faint hopes of a comeback were dashed when the hosts’ Adam Campbell was sent for an early shower after being handed two yellow cards in quick succession and the Roosters made them pay when Allen netted his second of the afternoon with three minutes of the 90 remaining.
Up next for the Ardal North leaders is a trip to mid-table Llansantffraid on Saturday and a chance to keep their excellent run going.