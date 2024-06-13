BOW Street have announced that club legend Tom Williams will be taking over the reserve team manager’s role from the start of the new season.
He will be assisted by last season’s management duo of Amlyn Rhys and Huw Bates and will also receive support from stalwarts Tom Bates and Lee Crumpler.
The Magpies team are now actively looking for friendlies and new recruits for the new season, where they will play in tier four MMP Central Wales League South.
The club posted: “Everyone at the club wishes Tom and his team all the best, and hopefully they can build on the success of the last couple of seasons.”
Street have just achieved their best ever season winning the FAW Cymru Reserves Central league and cup double.
They beat Llanuwchllyn Reserves 2-0 after a hard fought FAW Cymru Reserves Central Cup final at Newtown back in May.
Huw Bates’ men were also crowned back-to-back champions in the league, suffering only one defeat during a very impressive campaign made harder by the stop-start nature of the fixtures.
After clinching the title Bates said: “It’s been one of the least enjoyable seasons of my life due to the way the league has been administered, but winning the league again with such a great bunch of lads still means the world.”