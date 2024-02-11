Aber Town fell on the wrong side of a narrow one-goal match at Park Avenue on Friday evening, as Matthew Hill’s 70th minute winner earned Colwyn Bay an important 1-0 win which kept Aber embroiled in a fight for survival in the JD Cymru Premier.
Aberystwyth 0 Colwyn Bay 1, JD Cymru Premier Conference
Aber had earned a win in a game of few chances last week at home to Haverfordwest, and a respectable crowd of 354, incorporating a very good following from the visitors, watched as a similar scenario ensued for the second week running.
Disappointed Aber boss Anthony Williams said: “The chances we had were exceptional chances. You expect to score them, it’s not a case of having half chances.
“And then if you don’t score you’re also up against it at the back.
“They played some decent football in the first half but second half we dominated until the goal, and then the deflection for the goal.
“It’s disappointing because we knew what it could have meant in terms of the distance between us and them.
“But on another day you score those three chance and it’s disappointing that we were not clinical at that end.”
Aber employed a high press and Zac Hartley sent in a dangerous cross, fielded by Bay keeper Joe Smith, then at the other end the returning Harry Owen headed against the crossbar from Tom McCready’s free kick to notify those present that Colwyn Bay had positive intentions also.
John Owen turned and sent in a super volley which was punched to safety, then Jamie Cumming headed over from a right wing cross and the game remained in the balance.
Next Johnnie Evans was released one-on-one with the keeper from Dave Jones’ clearance, but with the Dias Stand awaiting open mouthed the striker’s effort bounced inches past the post.
Aber had their own left off when Dan Atkins contrived to pass the ball back to Jones from close range, and a tight half ended goalless.
In such a game concentration levels are vital and Aber, personified by Louis Bradford and Ben Woollam at the back, did well to defend strongly, and create more chances after the break.
Aber’s lively lads combined as Evans crossed from the right for Hartley to touch the ball over the crossbar from close range, Iwan Lewis saw a point blank header saved by Smith, and Hartley was denied with a header from Lewis’ deep cross with the hosts striving for a killer blow.
Jack Thorn flicked a header over the bar, and the surging Hartley had another brilliant volley from the right tapped over the Smith in the visitors’ goal.
Colwyn Bay then punished Aber with Hill’s low effort from the edge of the area which seemed to deflect into the net, giving the Seagulls a massive boost. Aber continued to press but were increasingly frustrated: Lewis headed wide before McCready curled an effort wide at the other end, and in injury time Alex Darlington’s dangerous free kick into the area was volleyed over by Thorn, and the game was up, to the huge frustration of the home side.
So Colwyn Bay took the spoils in this narrow game to cut Aber’s lead in tenth place to a single point, but the hosts should reflect that this tight game could easily have gone the other way, and hope will spring eternal as long as the chances keep coming for Anthony Williams’ men. The Black and Greens now have a two-week break before travelling to Bridgend a week on Friday to face Penybont (ko 7.45pm).
Report: ATFC