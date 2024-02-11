Colwyn Bay then punished Aber with Hill’s low effort from the edge of the area which seemed to deflect into the net, giving the Seagulls a massive boost. Aber continued to press but were increasingly frustrated: Lewis headed wide before McCready curled an effort wide at the other end, and in injury time Alex Darlington’s dangerous free kick into the area was volleyed over by Thorn, and the game was up, to the huge frustration of the home side.