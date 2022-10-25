Comfortable wins for Barmouth and Tywyn in Central Wales League
Subscribe newsletter
Barmouth & Dyffryn maintained their position at the top of Central Wales League - North with what ended up as a comfortable 4-1 win at home against a well organised Four Crosses team.
The game was finely balanced at 1-1 at halftime with Paul Lewis cancelling out an early Four Crosses goal by Rhys Owen.
As the second half progressed, the quality in depth of the squad that coach Iolo Wyn Owen has developed this season really made the difference with the introduction of substitutes Ieuan Brooks and Shane McKeown bringing added impetus going forward.
With 15 minutes left on the clock Paul Lewis again proved too quick for their defence as he broke way to score his second of the afternoon. Ieuan Brooks then added another two on the break to make it 4. Shane McKeown was unlucky to have a fifth rule out for offside.
Barmouth boss Owen said: “It was a very competitive game against a physically capable team.
“Their position in the league does not reflect the quality in the football team.
“Although we had more possession in the first half the 1-1 score was a fair reflection of play.
“With slight adjustment within the team at half time, we became a much stronger unit in the second half.
“The quality of our passing and our ability to negate their midfield players was a major factor to our success.
“Two goals each from Paul, the league top scorer and Ieuan, who appeared in the second half sealed our victory.
“We have worked hard within the club to raise standards, training is intense and well attended.
“We have a pathway for younger players into the first team.”
Barmouth are now away for the next two weeks with the next home game on 16 November at home to Dyffryn Banw.
Sitting pretty in third place, three points off the pace, Tywyn & Bryncrug were also impressive winners, 5-2 at Bishops Castle.
They were 4-1 ahead at the break thanks to Aled Jones, Craig Larvin, Ethan Rodgers and Mark Edmundson with Alex Jones replying for the hosts.
Nick Williams missed a penalty on 55 minutes but made amends moments later to make it 5-1 as the hosts proved more competitive after the break, Martyn Siemann pulling one on the hour.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |