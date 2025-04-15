BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United returned to winning ways in the Central Wales League North with a 2-0 win against visitors Dyffryn Banw at Wern Mynach on Friday evening.
The three points were much welcomed as was the confidence-booster ahead of Friday’s Emrys Morgan Cup final against Tre3wern United at Newport’s Latham Park this Friday (Ko 2.30pm).
After a very uneventful first half, the Magpies found some form with goals by Sion Williams and Ryan Williams, both expertly set up by Joe Soar.
Tywyn Bryncrug also bounced back from last week’s 2-1 defeat at Trewern United to beat visitors Waterloo Rovers by the odd goal in five on Saturday.
The hosts twice took the lead in the first half through David Jenkins and Cullen Rodgers, the visitors’ Owain Richards netting both equalisers to set up an exciting second half.
It seemed likely that they would have to share the spoils as the game entered the closing stages but Aaron Rodgers netted a late winner for the Crug.
Leaders Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant still boast a one point lead at the top of the table following their 4-2 win at Four Crosses who took an early lead through Lewis Birch.
David France equalised for Llan on 10 minutes before Birch bagged his brace midway through the half.
With Forden United hot on their heels in second place, the visitors knew that it was crucial that they pick up three points and they rallied before the break with a couple of goals by William Roberts Morris, who went top of the scoring charts with 29 goals.
James Burgess sealed the win on 71 minutes after Roberts Morris turned provider.
Forden, a point behind having played the same amount of games, beat hosts Trewern 4-1 after taking an early two-goal lead through Jake O’Donnell and Alistair Williams.
Gareth Mansell reduced the deficit but O’Donnell restored Forden’s two-goal buffer before the break before Williams scored his second of the game in the second half to seal the points.
Carno won by the same scoreline at Llanfyllin thanks to Norton Collins (2), Owain Lloyd Jones and Llewelyn Jarman whilst Toby Mills, George Mellor and Seth Bateson inspired Bishops Castle Town’s 3-1 victory at Berriew.
Ethan Kinsey and Teilo Gittins-Turner both scored twice as Welshpool Town ran out 5-3 winners at Montgomery Town.