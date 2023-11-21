BARMOUTH & Dyffryn have suffered a tough return to tier four but the signs have been encouraging of late and it all clicked for Ceri Roberts’ young side who were worthy 4-2 winners against Carno on Friday evening.
Carno 2 Barmouth & Dyffryn 4, Central Wales North
The Magpies are going through a rebuilding phase after winning promotion to the tier three Ardal North East last season but pulling out of the competition at the last minute citing the loss several key players and the struggle to replace them.
The were accepted back into the Central Wales North fold and there are signs now that the new-look, young squad is starting to settle with confidence growing match by match.
And credit to them, they played 35 minutes of the second half plus stoppage time with 10 men after Andrew Papirnyk was red carded.
Boosted by the signing of Oli Dukes from Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs – where he was a regular in manager Ceri Roberts’ promotion winning side of 2018/19 into tier three of the Welsh pyramid – the Wern Mynach hosts were bright from the first whistle but found themselves trailing to a Tyler McCarthy strike on the quarter hour mark.
But they showed teen spirit to get back into it, 18-year-old Aaron Young setting up 16-year-old Kyle Jones for the equaliser midway through the half.
And the same duo combined again to nudge the Magpies into a 50th minute lead, Jones bagging his brace.
They were dealt a blow when Papirnyk was given his marching orders five minutes later and another one when McCarthy netted his second of the evening on 63 minutes to draw the visitors level.
That could have been the catalyst for Carno to go on to take the three points but Barmouth had other ideas.
Two players had already scored a couple of goals each in this cracking match and now it was time for another to step forward.
Barely two minutes after Carno had restored parity, Ryan Williams slotted home past keeper Matthew Canning.
There was still plenty of time for the visitors to take advantage of their numerical advantage but Williams sealed the win with a quarter of an hour to go, the impressive Aaron Young with his third assist of the match.
Barmouth: Stuart Pilling, Elis Hughes, Ryan Jones, Shane Mckeown, Jay Porter, Sion Williams, Aaron Young, Andrew Papirnyk(c), Ryan Williams, Kyle Jones, Bobby Griffith. Subs, Scott Jones (Griffith B 60’), Leo Green, Sam Young, Garry Hughes.
In the other match played on Friday evening, Berriew beat Montgomery Town 3-1 with goals by Dylan Tilsley, George Davies and Kyle Butcher.
Lee Jones replied for the visitors who finished the match with 10 men when Ryan Davies was shown a late red card.
Leaders Kerry were the big winners of the three games played on the Saturday, 10-0 against Dyffryn Banw.
Credit to the third-from-bottom visitors the kept the high flyers at bay until the 42nd minute when Richard Davies finally broke the deadlock but the floodgates opened after the break.
Davies went on to score another four goal and he was joined on the scoresheet by Luke Mumford (2), Barry Bellis, and substitutes Ethan Holloway and Mark Hughes.
Trewern United beat Bishops Castle by the odd goal in five with goals by Jamie Dockerty, Luke Francis and Scott Beddoes with Kieran Mulloch bagging a brace for the visitors.
Meifod maintained their sixth place spot in the table with a comfortable 5-2 win against third place Forden United.
The visitors started strongly with a couple of goals by Jake O’Donnell inside 18 minutes but Meifod raced back to take a 3-2 lead into the break courtesy of Huw Williams, Zakh Ward-Penn-Harrigan and Robert Hughes.
Alun Hughes made it 4-2 on the hour with Meifod continuing to shape up as the better side.
Ward-Penn-Harrigan misses a penalty on 88 minutes but made amends when he netted moments later after good work by Alun Hughes.