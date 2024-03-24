BALA Town missed out on the final of the JD Welsh Cup after conceding a late goal to Connah’s Quay Nomads.
The Lakesiders beat the Nomads 1-0 in the JD Welsh Premier at the start of the month but Aron Williams sunk Colin Caton’s men this time around after a closely-fought encounter that seemed destined for penalties.
Games between these two team are always close affair and the wind at Llandudno’s Maesdu Park on Saturday was a factor.
The decisive goal came moments after Bala were reduced to 10 men when Kieran Smith was handed a second caution.
Bala boss Colin Caton said: “It was good to be in another semi-final. It’s just fine margins when you play the top teams and there was nothing really in it.
“I’m not sure about the first booking for Kieran but the second one was a foul. Just little things like that have gone against us today and we could have taken one or two chances.”
He added: “The wind was a massive factor. It’s windy here in the summer but it’s the same for both teams.
“They’ve nicked it today. I think it’s the first one they’ve beat us in nine.
“They were due one and good luck to them against TNS or Cardiff Met in the final.”
Bala created the first opening on eight minutes when Ollie Shannon’s shot was parried by Andy Firth only as far as George Newell who sliced his half volley over the bar.
At the other end, Kelland Absalom’ first piece of action was a smart save down to his right hand side to collect a low driven effort by Josh Williams.
Another decent chance fell Bala’s way on the stroke of half time when Osebi Abadaki swung a ball into the box but Iwan Roberts headed tamely into the hands of Firth.
The same players combined again early in the second hand with Roberts getting a better connection on his header this time but failing to find the target.
Kieran Smith was booked for a late challenge on Jack Kenny on 68 minutes after Caton had introduced Luke Wall and Joe Malkin to replace Roberts and Naim Arsan.
Substitute Wall fired a shot from 25 yards in an attempt to break the deadlock but Firth collected easily.
The match seemed destined for penalties until Smith was dismissed after picking up a second caution for a foul in the middle of the pitch.
That made Bala vulnerable in the closing stages and Nomads went for it and netted the winner on 88 minutes after an audacious piece of skill by Harry Franklin released Luca Hogan down the left.
His pulled back cross evaded the advancing Franklin but fell kindly to Aron Williams to fire home.