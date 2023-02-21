CORRIS United returned to the top of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League table with a devastating 6-1 win against third placed Bont.
Jake Hinge gave the Quarrymen the perfect start with a goal after just six minutes with Alex Jarman doubling their advantage on the stroke of half time.
Jarman went on to complete his hat-trick, Hinge bagged his brace with Osian Wells also beating visiting keeper Thomas Jenkins. Bont replied through Garin Evans on the hour.
The other two games played were draws. Borth versus Talybont finished goalless but there were plenty to enjoy as Padarn United and Llanilar Reserves played out an entertaining 4-4 stalemate.
Llanilar's goals were scored by Shon Morgans (2), Jac Morris and Rhun James.