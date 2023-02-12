CORRIS United and Bont closed the gap to leaders Penparcau Reserves with hard-fought wins.
Aaron Jones’ 65th minute strike gave the Quarrymen a 1-0 win at Aberystwyth University Seconds to take them a point behind Arky with Bont a further point behind after their 3-2 success at Padarn United.
But they had to do it the hard way after falling behind to two goals by Dylan Brandy-Adams inside the opening 12 minutes.
Stung into action, the visitors hit back with a couple of Garin Evans strikes either side of the break.
The hosts missed a penalty on the hour and paid the price when Daniel Owen netted the winner five minutes from the end.
Talybont beat Llanilar Reserves 4-0 with goals by Tomos Benjamin from the penalty spot, Dylan Benjamin, Shane Gornall and Rhys Huw Evans.
Borth United also netted four on their visit to Tregaron Turfs Reserves.
It was all even at the break after Jay Kenney had cancelled out Clive Morgan’s early goal for Borth.
Morgan bagged his brace from the penalty spot just before the hour with Felix Nobes and Travis James giving them some breathing space to take the points.