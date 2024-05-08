THE 13th annual CPD Felinfach Junior Football Festival was held in April to the delight to many participants and supporters.
The continued success of the event did bring a large crowd to Dyffryn Aeron with 101 teams and 725 junior players participating over the two days.
The club would like to thank all the players, parents, coaches, clubs, volunteers, local businesses and sponsors who attended and contributed to a wonderful dry weekend
Photos from the two-day festival can be found on their facebook page ‘CPD Felinfach Junior Football Festival’.
The results of the competitive age groups can be seen on the club’s tournament website: felinfach.torneopal.com