FELINFACH Reserves launched their first cup campaign in style with a dominant 8–0 victory over Cardigan Reserves on Saturday.
It capped a miserable afternoon for Cardigan, whose first team were beaten 2–1 to Felinfach seniors in the league.
For Felin, however, it was an afternoon to savour—especially for prolific 17‑year‑old Krzysztof Dolniak, who hit six goals in a sensational individual display and could have added more.
The visitors were four goals to the good by half-time, Dolniak completing a first‑half hat‑trick with Zeke Jones‑Diaz also getting on the scoresheet.
Dion Lloyd made it 5–0 shortly after the restart before Dolniak set about completing a second hat‑trick, doing so in a blistering 17‑minute spell that tore the hosts apart.
Cardigan’s frustration boiled over late on, with Oliver Howell‑Williams and Nathan Pitkin both shown red cards as the game slipped further from their grasp.
The emphatic win provides a major confidence boost for this young Felinfach side as they prepare to host league leaders Lampeter Town Reserves on Saturday.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.