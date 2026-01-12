FELINFACH moved level on 26 points with Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One leaders Crymych after edging out Cardigan Town 2–1 in a hard‑fought encounter on Saturday.
Following a disappointing 3–0 defeat and a flat performance against Llechryd the previous week, Felin responded with a much‑improved, disciplined display that fully merited the three points.
From the outset, Felin controlled possession and dictated territory, carving out several early chances as they settled quickly into their rhythm.
Their bright start was rewarded in the 16th minute when Steff Evans delivered a superb cross from the left, met sweetly by Rhys Jon James, who volleyed home from the edge of the area.
Cardigan, however, refused to fold. They levelled midway through the half when Llion Williams latched onto a ball over the top, showed great determination to ride two challenges, and slotted calmly into the corner. Despite the setback, Felin maintained their composure and continued to press.
Their persistence paid off just after the hour mark. A clever ball from Ioan Evans into the channel was chested down by Rhys Jon into the path of substitute Steffan Williams, who strode onto it and lashed a powerful finish into the net to restore the lead.
Llechryd extended their winning streak with an entertaining 4–2 triumph over Llanboidy.
The hosts were ruthless in the first half, moving the ball sharply and producing some excellent one‑touch football.
Their attacking quality was rewarded with goals from Ashley Campbell, Owen Wilton, and Will Evans. Llanboidy, to their credit, showed real quality of their own, enjoying good spells of possession.
The visitors came out flying after the interval and pulled one back on 47 minutes through Dafydd Jones, who produced a delightful chipped finish.
Llechryd responded superbly, restoring their cushion with a stunning second goal from Wilton.
Llanboidy refused to go away and reduced the deficit again through Ethan Ryan, but Llechryd’s defence, backed by a composed goalkeeping display, held firm to see out the win.
Crannog staged an impressive comeback, overturning a 2–0 half‑time deficit to beat Llanybydder.
The visitors had led through goals from 16‑year‑old Riley Clemas and Iolo Clement, but Crannog rallied strongly.
Samuel Dutnell pulled one back on the hour, before a late Gareth Evans penalty levelled the match. Dutnell then struck again in the closing stages to complete the turnaround and secure all three points.
In Division Two, Aberaeron earned a measure of revenge with a 2–0 win over Bargod Rangers, having lost the reverse fixture earlier in the season.
he hosts were on top from the start and broke through on 17 minutes when Robin Duffee delivered a superb cross from the right, met on the volley by Dafydd Roberts for a fine finish past keeper Tomos James.
Bargod threatened late in the half, but resolute defending and a brilliant double save from goalkeeper Sean ‘Teddy’ Thomas preserved Aberaeron’s lead.
The pattern continued after the break, with Aberaeron dominant but frustrated in front of goal until the 84th minute.
A Simon Bray cross was headed into the path of Rhys Jones, who slipped Endaf Williams through on goal. Williams rounded the keeper and calmly slotted home to seal the victory.
Aberaeron now turn their attention to Saturday’s Costcutter South Cards Cup trip to Dewi Stars (1.30pm).
