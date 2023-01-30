Amy Jenkins helped Aberystwyth Town Women to a fine finish of Phase 1 of the Genero Adran Premier - with a 2-2 draw against visitors Swansea City.
Swansea took the lead shortly before half-time, Stacey John-Davis and Lailah Muscat hitting back after Emily Thomas’ drilled finish.
Jenkins earned a share of the spoils with a well-taken goal on 48 minutes.
“All in all, it was a cracking day for the team,” said defender Lucie Gwilt. “In one sense, I’m gutted that we didn’t take the three points as we weren’t without opportunities to score a third.
“That being said, I’d have taken the draw before the game - with several key players out with injury, and lots who were on the pitch today carrying knocks, players out of position too to cover the gaps, we weren’t sure how it would go but everyone gave 100 per cent.
“We knew that we could make things difficult for Swansea, just as we have done before.
“They’re a quality side but we know how to frustrate teams and counter well, and that’s exactly what happened today.
“Big shout-out to Amy who worked her socks off and had one hell of a game with a goal to boot.”
The Seasiders now have one week off before they return to action - in the semi-final of the Genero Adran Trophy on Sunday, 12 February against Cardiff Met away, and then in the semi-final of the FAW Women’s Cup on Sunday 19th February against Briton Ferry Llansawel at Carmarthen’s Richmond Park.
“We’ve played each of the top three teams in the league across the last eight days, and between injuries and general tiredness, I think we deserve a good rest,” added Gwilt. “Then it’s all to play for in the cups, and we are hoping to make it to at least one final.”
• Report courtesy of ATWFC Media