Criccieth Hall to be official World Cup Wales fanzone as part of Gŵyl Cymru

Sunday 30th October 2022 9:00 am
CARDIFF, WALES - 05 JUNE 2022: Wales' Gareth Bale and Wales celebrate after beating Ukraine 1-0 to book a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Cardiff City Stadium on the 5th of June 2022. (Pic by John Smith/FAW)
Wales celebrate after beating Ukraine 1-0 to book a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup (Football Association of Wales )

Neuadd Goffa Criccieth Memorial Hall are to be an official fanzone as part of the Gŵyl Cymru Festival.

The 100-year-old hall will be screening the Group B matches on a cinema size screen with an amazing sound system, the audience will feel as though they are in the stadium.

The foundation stone was laid 100 years ago on 3 June by David Lloyd George and Friends of Neuadd Goffa are proud to say the association continues to this day as Steffan Warren is overseeing the event and he is a direct descendant.

They have invited local care home residents, school children and football clubs to view all of Wales matches in Group B. They will continue to show matches until the final on 18 December.

There will be a poetry competition for the children to enter, judged by Linda Jones (Eisteddfod adjudicator) and a Q&A with former Welsh International Ian Edwards. Ian scored four goals on his international debut for Wales, and still holds the record for scoring four goals in one match.

He will be joined by ex WBA striker Joe Mayo before the Wales v England match to chat about the ‘beautiful game’.

