Crymych 2 Maesglas 2
(Crymych win 6-5 on pens)
Emrys Morgan Cup Round 2
A THRILLING encounter in the Emrys Morgan Cup saw Crymych FC progress to the next round with a 6-5 victory in a penalty shootout after a dramatic 2-2 draw against Maesglas FC.
Played in challenging wet and windy conditions, this was a match full of twists and turns, with both teams giving everything.
Crymych took the lead in the 16th minute through Ross McDonald, who finished neatly from out wide after a slick two-touch passing move involving Gethin Evans.
Maesglas responded in the 35th minute when Crymych keeper misread a cross, the cross hit the post and rebounded off goalkeeper Elis Williams’ head into the net to level the score at 1-1.
The second half saw Crymych retake the lead early on.
In the 48th minute, Gethin Evans delivered his second assist of the match, setting up Declan Harries for a well taken finish across the keeper on his left foot.
However, soon after, Crymych gave away a free kick on the edge of the box.
Maesglas capitalised on the free kick awarded for the foul, and Elis Williams couldn’t hold onto the ball, allowing Iwan Griffiths to tap in and make it 2-2.
After no more goals in regular time, the match went to penalties.
Elis Williams redeemed himself with a crucial save, and with Maesglas missing their final spot-kick, Crymych emerged victorious 6-5 in the shootout.
It was a dramatic end to a hard-fought match, and Crymych can now look forward to the next round, knowing they were pushed all the way by a determined Maesglas side.
