A TOMI Llywelyn hat-trick for Llanrug United Reserves dumped Pwllheli Reserves out of the North Wales Coast Reserves Cup on Sunday.
Cai Tate fired the hosts ahead on 21 minutes before 18-year-old Llywelyn struck twice to give the Eithin Duon travellers the edge.
Iwan Roberts-Jones equalised for the hosts in first half stoppage time to put the tie in the balance again.
It was still nip and tuck until the 83rd minute when Llywelyn netted the winner after good work by Ryan Jones.
Pwllheli finished with 10 men, goalscorer Tate red carded in the closing stages.
In the other tie played St Asaph Reserves beat Bow FC Reserves 1-0.