Manager Steve Fisher praised his players’ effort but acknowledged the growing challenge ahead. “I can’t ask any more of the boys — they had a great go,” he said. “When we threw the kitchen sink at it at the end, they (Llanelli) hit the post on the break, but we had to take risks because we need wins now. There are five games to go; it isn’t over until it’s over. We’ll give everything to get every point we can and try to keep ourselves in the league.”