Bala Town 0 Llanelli Town 0
JD Cymru Premier – Play-Off Conference
BALA Town were left frustrated on Friday night as they were held to a goalless draw by bottom‑of‑the‑table Llanelli Town at Maes Tegid on Friday evening - a result that leaves their Cymru Premier survival hopes hanging in the balance.
Despite creating enough chances to win comfortably, the Lakesiders lacked the cutting edge required to turn pressure into points.
Manager Steve Fisher praised his players’ effort but acknowledged the growing challenge ahead. “I can’t ask any more of the boys — they had a great go,” he said. “When we threw the kitchen sink at it at the end, they (Llanelli) hit the post on the break, but we had to take risks because we need wins now. There are five games to go; it isn’t over until it’s over. We’ll give everything to get every point we can and try to keep ourselves in the league.”
Fisher admitted the task is daunting. “It’s a big ask — we’ve got a mountain to climb. Flint next is going to be huge. We’ll take it game by game: five left, five cup finals. I cannot fault the effort and commitment of the lads or anyone at the club. We may come up short, but we’ll keep going until the very end.”
Bala nearly made the perfect start when Jacob Tarasenko picked out Cameron Ferguson at the far post, but the cross was slightly too high and the young striker’s header flew over. Ferguson then turned provider, setting up Tarasenko for a low strike that Llanelli keeper Alex Pennock saved with his feet. Tarasenko went close again with a curling effort, and Olamide Ibrahim fired wide as Bala finished the half strongly.
The hosts continued to push after the break and were inches from scoring when Ibrahim volleyed against the post. Llanelli responded with their own spell of pressure, Danny Williams striking the upright before Sam Parsons forced Joel Torrance into a smart save from distance.
With Bala chasing the win, Connor Evans headed narrowly wide, but Llanelli remained dangerous on the counter.
Substitute Harrison Bright volleyed wide with his first touch, and Bala captain Nathan Burke missed a good chance from a corner. Torrance was then called into action again to deny Trystan Jenkins, before Llanelli twice struck the post through Morgan Evans and Jenkins as Bala committed bodies forward.
The Lakesiders pushed until the final whistle, with John Owen sending a late effort just wide and Lasanna Mendes firing over, but the breakthrough never came.
The draw leaves Bala with work to do — and little margin for error — as the season enters its decisive final weeks.
