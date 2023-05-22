Bow Street suffered heartache on their big day as they flew the flag for mid Wales in the Lock Stock Ardal Northern League Cup final at Caersws.
The Magpies, who concluded their Ardal North East campaign in third position, were swept aside by newly-crowned Ardal North West champions Denbigh Town in a 6-1 reverse on Saturday afternoon.
The Central Park club opened the scoring as early as the third minute when Bow Street custodian Ben Willis spilled a low cross from the left and Paull Flemming was on hand to tuck the ball into an empty net.
Flemming proceeded to double his, and his team’s tally, just five minutes later when a cross from out on the right found him in space at the far post before lashing a first-time effort into the top corner of the Magpies’ goal.
The Ceredigion men halved the deficit when Dafydd Carruthers beat Aaron Jones from the edge of the penalty area after an initial free-kick was blocked by the Denbigh Town defensive wall.
However, the north Walians regained their two-goal buffer in the 29th minute when Matthew Worrall was given the time and space to fire an effort into the bottom corner of the net.
Denbigh Town extended their advantage five minutes later when Ben Lockley’s long throw into the penalty area was flicked on and Nathan Brown was on hand to head past Willis from close range.
The Bow Street keeper then slipped five minutes later, when he was coming out to collect the ball, and it allowed the easiest of goals for Worrall before Willis was helped from the pitch and replaced by Tomos Roberts.
The double winners only added one further goal after the interval when substitute Jake Walker headed home a 62nd minute cross from the right flank to cap a successful afternoon in the sun for Dewi Llion Jones’ men.
Bow Street manager Llyr Hughes received a second yellow card from referee Iolo Williams seven minutes later on what turned out to be a disappointing day for the Cae Piod side.