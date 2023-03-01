BARMOUTH & Dyffryn will face Forden United in the semi final of the Central Wales League Cup after a comfortable 5-1 against Trewern United at Wern Mynach on Saturday.
It was another quality display by the Magpies who dominated possession against the resilient visitors.
It didn’t take long for Barmouth, who face Trewern again in the league on Saturday, to get into their stride, goal machine Paul Lewis with his first of the afternoon on 16 minutes after good work by Ryan Jones.
Lewis doubled his tally on the stroke of half time and completed yet another hat-trick with his third from the penalty spot on the hour.
Substitute Chris Lewis pulled one back for the visitors but the outcome was never in doubt.
Joe Lloyd and Shane McKeown, both 16-year-olds, then combined for the latter to fire past keeper Nathan Jones before Joe Soar rounded off a fine team display with a fifth to finish Trewern.
It was agony for Tywyn Bryncrug as they crashed out of the cup against league leaders Radnor Valley who netted a 94th minute winner through Callum Matthews.
Ieuan Price had given the visitors an early lead with Tywyn hitting back through David Jenkins in the second half.
Goals by Jake O’Donnell and Ryan Kenkins saw Forden United through against Tregaron Turfs who hit back through Joshuay Taylor whilst Llansantffraid Village were 4-1 winners a Bishops Castle.
The hosts took the lead on the half hour through Martyn Ziemann but Llan ran riot in the second half with four unanswered goals by Liam Pickstock (2), Keiran Evans, and Zack Davies.
Semi-final draw: Forden United v Barmouth & Dyffryn, Radnor Valley v Llansantffraid Village with date and venues to be confirmed.