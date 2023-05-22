The Treflan club broke the deadlock seven minutes before the interval when Williams was on hand to convert a low cross from the left flank past Andrews from close range. Aitken nearly doubled the lead six minutes later but was unable to keep his header under the crossbar and Barmouth took advantage of this near miss, levelling the scores in first-half stoppage time.Shane Jones drove towards the penalty area and fired a low shot past Dave Jones into the corner of the net.