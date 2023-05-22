Llansantffraid Village captured the MMP with Norman Lloyd Central Wales League Cup on Saturday night following a dramatic 2-1 victory against an under-strength Barmouth and Dyffryn United at Caersws’ Recreation Ground.
Matthew Williams proved to be the hero for the Saints as he netted a stoppage time free-kick to add to his opening goal just before the interval.
It was the Meirionnydd club who had the first clear opportunity when Shane Jones saw his half-volley saved by Saints custodian Dave Jones after a seventh minute corner was only partially cleared.
Llansantffraid thought they had opened the scoring three minutes later but Khyam Wytton saw his volley ruled out by an offside flag.
Osian Ephraim then fired wide of the target on the 14th minute after being picked out by a long ball delivered from the Magpies’ own half of the pitch.
Liam Jones cut inside off the left flank six minutes later but pulled his shot wide of the near post.
Adam Biggs drove towards the Barmouth penalty area in the 22nd minute but his effort was blocked by Tyler Andrews. Andrews had to be alert again three minutes later to keep out George Hughes’ shot from a corner before Wyton headed over the crossbar from the rebound.
Saints’ defender Rob Carruthers headed over from a 31st minute free-kick before Chris Aitken tested Andrews from 25 yards out.
The Treflan club broke the deadlock seven minutes before the interval when Williams was on hand to convert a low cross from the left flank past Andrews from close range. Aitken nearly doubled the lead six minutes later but was unable to keep his header under the crossbar and Barmouth took advantage of this near miss, levelling the scores in first-half stoppage time.Shane Jones drove towards the penalty area and fired a low shot past Dave Jones into the corner of the net.
The two teams headed to the changing rooms knowing that there was all to play for in their final outing of the season. Given that the Magpies and Saints had finished second and third, respectively, in the MMP Central Wales League (North), it was always likely to be a close encounter.
Barmouth came close to taking the lead two minutes after the interval when a shot on the turn by Rob Griffith flew narrowly wide of the near post.
The early stages of the second-half were somewhat of a hard-fought encounter as both teams looked to net their crucial second goal of the evening. Llansantffraid broke swiftly down their right flank in the 67th minute and Liam Jones was picked out at the far post but his effort was kept out by Andrews. Williams struck a 25 yard free-kick straight into the Barmouth defensive wall three minutes later.
Aitken saw his lofted effort from the edge of the penalty area comfortably saved in the 77th minute before Biggs pulled his shot wide of goal six minutes later.
The Magpies had not troubled the Llansantffraid rearguard as much in the second-half but were very much in the game. Griffith saw his 84th minute effort saved by Dave Jones from a tight angle before Andrews got back in time to keep out a lobbed effort from Liam Jones four minutes later.
Andrews had to be alert in the final minute of normal time to block a close-range effort from Hughes as it appeared the final would be heading towards an additional 30 minutes to decide the outcome of the silverware.
However, in the third minute of stoppage time, Williams had other ideas and curled a 25 yard free-kick into the top corner of the net to spark the celebrations amongst his team mates and supporters. Llansantffraid captain Khyam Wyton and goalkeeper Dave Jones received the trophy from former Caersws legend Graham Evans.