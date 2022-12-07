ANTHONY Evans struck in the second half of extra time to ensure Penparcau came out on top of an absorbing Central Wales League Cup tie at Forden United.
Jake O’Donnell had given the hosts the lead after four minutes, which was cancelled out by Elwyn Edwards on the stroke of half time.
Tregaron Turfs beat Four Crosses 3-0 thanks to Ryan Davies, Joshua Taylor and Dylan Davies after their job had been made easier when Ben Simms was red carded on 20 minutes.
Llanilar were knocked out 5-4 on penalties at Llansantffraid after the game ended 4-4.
Ioan Jones put Llanilar ahead on five minutes but the hosts fired back to take a 3-1 lead into the break thanks to Keiran Evans, Khyam Wyton and Chris Aitken.
Ryan Hopkins, Jamie Stuart and Morgan Roberts-Young turned thing around for Llanilar but Iain Edmunds struck right at the end of extra time to take it to a shootout.
A George Ellis goal was enough to give Bishop’s Castle the win against visitors Dyffryn Banw whilst Radnor Valley were 4-2 winners at Montgomery Town.