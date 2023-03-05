Ffostrasol Wanderers put up a brave fight against Llanidloes, a side three tiers above them, but the Daffs ran out comfortable 4-0 winners in the end in this Central Wales FA Senior Challenge Cup round four tie.
Goalless at the break after a polished display by Ceredigion Division One leaders Ffos, the tie swung the cup holder’s way after Connor Bird netted a disputed penalty.
JD Cymru North outfit Llani added to their tally through Luke Boundford midway through the half before Bird bagged his brace with nine minutes remaining.
A Gethin Davies own goal summed up the home side’s day in the end but they can be proud of their performance with Llani also glad to overcome a tricky away trip in the defence of the CWFA Cup.