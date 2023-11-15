LLANILAR were on the end on a heavy 3-0 CWFA Senior Cup defeat at Kerry but the final scoreline did not reflect what had been a competitive tie throughout the 90 minutes.
The visitors performed admirably but Kerry’s clinical nature in the second half proved decisive.
After both sides cancelled each other out in the opening stanza, Richard Davies nudged Kerry ahead moments into the new half.
Craig Clayton doubled their advantage on 77 minutes before Davies sealed the win with his second of the afternoon in the closing stages.
In the other tie played, Abermule beat visitors Newtown Development 3-1 in a penalty shoot-out after it finished 0-0 at the end of normal time