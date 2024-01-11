Cymru C will take on England C in an International Challenge Match at Llanelli Town’s Stebonheath Park on Tuesday 19 March (KO 7:45pm).
The fixture will be the fifth meeting between the two sides, with Mark Jones’ side seeking revenge following a 1-0 defeat in Altrincham last year.
That was England C’s first victory since triumphing 3-2 at Barry Town United’s Jenner Park in 2018, which preceded a 2-2 draw in Salford in 2019 and an emphatic 4-0 win for Cymru C at The Oval in Caernarfon in 2022.
One of Wales’ most historic stadiums, Stebonheath has hosted a number of high-profile matches and was home to the Welsh national rugby league team in the 1930s.
Since the turn of the century, it has hosted Cymru age-grade internationals, UEFA Champions League qualifiers and three JD Welsh Cup finals.
Mark Jones, Cymru C manager, said: “I am delighted that we have agreed another fixture with England C and I expect a well-contested match as it always is.
“Cymru C is always a fantastic showcase of the talent we have in the JD Cymru Leagues and it has proven in recent years that it can be a platform for players to go on and earn careers in the professional game.
“I am looking forward to the game being played at Stebonheath. Llanelli are a historic club and we hope the town and beyond will get behind us in March.”
Paul Fairclough, England C manager, said: “I look forward with great anticipation to the annual fixture with our friends across the border.
"The games continue to be highly competitive offering fans a feast of entertainment from two groups of talented players.”
Ticket details for the fixture will be announced in due course.