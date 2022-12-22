The Football Association of Wales and the English FA have announced that Cymru C and England C will meet for a fourth International Challenge Match at The J Davidson Stadium – the home of Altrincham FC – on Tuesday, 21 March.
Cymru C’s 4-0 win at The Oval in Caernarfon last year means that the two teams’ head-to-head record is currently level.
Bala’s Will Evans, now with Newport County, netted twice with Aeron Edwards also bagging a brace to give Cymru C an emphatic lead at the break.
Bala keeper Alex Ramsay was called into action on a few occasions in the second half to keep England at bay.
He produced a stunning save to deny Billy Watters from the edge of the box before the shot-stopper made a superb save from a one-on-one with Michael Cheek to ensure Cymru kept the visitors out.
Mark Jones’ side’s first-half dominance was enough to guide them to victory, as more than 1,400 packed out Caernarfon Town’s home to watch players from across the JD Cymru Leagues feature on the international stage.
England C triumphed 3-2 in the inaugural meeting at Barry Town United’s Jenner Park in 2018, before a 2-2 draw was played out at the Peninsula Stadium in Salford in 2019.
Former Carmarthen Town and Port Talbot Town manager Mark Jones will once again be the man in the dugout for Cymru C for the fourth time.
Jones said: “It was such a fantastic occasion last year so I’m sure everyone will be looking forward to it again.
“We know it will be a challenging fixture against a difficult opponent and we will have to be at our best to get a result.”
England C boss, Paul Fairclough, said: “We’re pleased to confirm that we’ve accepted an invitation to play a fixture against Cymru C again next year, in March 2023. Players on both sides will be looking forward to showcasing their talent in what should be another entertaining and competitive match, and one we’re very much looking forward to.”